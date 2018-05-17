­Asus Zenfone Live L1 Android Oreo (Go edition) announced

After a few Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphones from other companies, Asus has announced the Zenfone Live L1. This smartphone has the model number ZA550KL. Notably, this is the first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone to be launched by Asus ever. The initial launch has happened in Indonesia and it will hit the global markets soon.

The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 makes use of a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 82%. Under its hood, the device gets the power from a Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM. The device runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with ZenUI 5. The smartphone from Asus comes with a 13MP rear camera along with LED flash, 5P lens, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with the face unlock feature.

This smartphone is even more interesting as it features a dedicated dual SIM card slot (supports only nano SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card. The expandable storage is up to 256GB. There are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Asus Zenfone Live L1 Android Oreo (Go edition) pricing and availability

The smartphone from Asus will be available in Space Blue, Shimmer Gold, Rose Pink and Midnight Black colors. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is priced at s. 1399 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,700). The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space variant is priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,200).

The specifications and features of the phone are listed on the official website. We can expect it to be released in the coming months. As per speculations, the Android Go smartphone from Asus could be announced soon. The Limited Edition model will be launched for Rs. 44,990. Also, it will be a rival to the other such Go edition smartphones including the Lava Z50 and others.