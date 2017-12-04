Asus ZenFone Live gets a price cut; costs just Rs. 7,999

Asus launched the ZenFone Live smartphone priced at Rs. 7,999 in India in May. Initially, the device was priced at Rs. 9,999. Later, the smartphone received a price and was available at Rs.8,999.

Today, the ZenFone Live with the model number ZB501KL has received yet another price cut taking it down to Rs. 7,999. The ZenFone Live is the world's first smartphone to feature a hardware-optimized, real-time beautification technology with the BeautyLive app. This will enable users to live-stream more glamorous versions of themselves. Notably, the BeautyLive app works with social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram seamlessly.

The ZenFone Live features a fine-tuned selfie camera that is accompanied with a large 1.4µm pixel size for twice the light sensitivity, soft-light LED flash and a 82-degree field of view. This way, the smartphone can capture group seflies. With the Asus ZenFone Live, it is possible for users to capture themselves in wide angle and broadcast the same to the world.

In addition to this, there is are dual MEMS microphones on board that make sure the users' voice is heard without the background noise. In addition to eliminating the background noise, these microphones also enhance the voice of the users. There is a powerful and innovative five-magnet speaker with smart amplifier, DTS Headphone: X with 7.1 channel virtual surround sound over headphones.

To refresh on specs, the Asus ZenFone Live boasts of a 5-inch IPS display with HD 720p resolution and 2.5D curved glass. The device is equipped with a quad-core Snapdragon 400 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging aspects comprise of a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5-prism rear lens and Asus PielMaster technology and a 5MP selfie camera as mentioned above. A 2650mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.