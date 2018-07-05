Asus ZenFone Max M1 with 4000 mAh battery up for pre-order in the USA

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is selling like a hot cake in India and the company the company is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 in the USA, which is a toned down version of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. In terms of design, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 looks similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. However, in terms of specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro is nowhere near the Pro moniker.

The ZenFone Max Pro is up for pre-order in the US for a price of $169 (Rs 11,500) which is a bit less than the price of the Max Pro. The smartphone is currently listed on the B&H website with a badge "coming soon" and the smartphone will be available in Black, Gold, and Red color.

Specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 has a 5.5-inch display with HD+ resolution offering an 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on all sides of the smartphone. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. Just like the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Max M1 also has a dual SIM card slot and a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the device has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 13 MP + 8 MP sensor, which in theory sounds better than the one found on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, which has a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup. There is an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera on top of the smartphone, which is likely to support face unlock.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device does not support fast charging, as the chipset does not support the same.

As of now, there is no information on launching this smartphone in India. However, if Asus plans to launch this device in India, then the device will be priced at less than Rs 10,000 price mark for sure.

