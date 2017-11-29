Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) with full screen display, dual cameras launched

Asus has now unveiled its new smartphone ZenFone Max Plus (M1) in the market. The new device has made its debut in Russia. However, the company should bring ZenFone Max model to other regions in the coming days.

The pricing and availability of the Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) are yet to be announced but the details about the features and specs that have all been listed. So without further ado let's see what the smartphone has to offer.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) comes with a 5.7-inch IPS display with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6750T processor which is coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The device comes in two storage options - 16GB and 32GB onboard storage - with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 256GB. Battery ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is backed by a 4130mAh battery and the company has claimed that it delivers up to 26 hours of talk time on a 3G network or 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. The smartphone also features Asus' PowerMaster that is claimed to increase its battery life by two times, withstanding up to 500 cycles of full discharge. Cameras Talking about the cameras ZenFone Max Plus (M1) has a dual camera setup at the back which comprises of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras with f/2.0 aperture as well as a 120-degree wide-angle lens to capture landscape and group photos. Up front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera app comes with pre-installed modes like skin toning, smoothing, lightening, and eye correction among others to enhance selfies. Other Features The handset runs on ZenUI on top based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone comes with face unlock feature as well. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, and Micro-USB port. The handset additionally comes with a fingerprint scanner and will be available in Black Wave, Azure Silvery, and Sunny Golden color options.