Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2 shows up online along with Max Shot smartphone

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2 leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will use a dual-lens primary camera module for imaging.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 smartphones are the most recent affordable devices by the Taiwanese tech giant. While we were expecting the company to launch its flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 6 at the MWC 2019, we did not hear any particularly big announcement by the tech giant. However, it appears that the company might now be working on its next smartphones for the consumers. The suggested Asus smartphones have been leaked online suggesting that we might soon see some new devices by the company.

Two new Asus smartphones have been spotted out in the wild. The Asus devices that recently made it to the rumor mill are the ZenFone Max Plus M2 and the ZenFone Max Shot smartphones. It is being suggested that both the upcoming Asus smartphones were first spotted in a database of Anatel which is a telecom regulator from Brazil. The images of the device along with the manual have been shared by the telecom regulator online which reveals the design of the smartphone.

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2 leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will use a dual-lens primary camera module for imaging. However, the camera specifications are unknown at the moment. It is also not known as to what processor will both the devices pack, however, the regulator listing has shed some light on the storage configuration of both the smartphones. The ZenFone Max Plus M2 smartphone will come with onboard storage of 16GB, whereas, the ZenFone Max Shot will offer internal storage of 32GB.

The listing also highlights the rear panel of the smartphone. The device can be seen featuring a metallic back panel which accommodates the triple lens camera setup for imaging. Besides, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The design further includes a SIM card slot on the left panel and the power key along with the volume adjusters at the right panel of the smartphone. For charging and data transfers there will be a microUSB port.

