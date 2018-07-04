ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM version up for sale this July

Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India back in April, and the smartphone went on sale from May 3. The smartphone was available for purchase in two variant one in 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage starting at Rs 10,999. At the launch, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage didn't make it to the Indian smartphone market. Now, the long-awaited 6GB RAM variant has a launch date- or rather we can say launch month-July.

Today, at the Zenfone 5Z launch event the company has announced that the high-end Zenfone Max Pro M1 variant will finally go on sale in India exclusively on Flipkart starting this July.

ASUS Zenfone Max Pro (M1) 6GB RAM specifications

Asus Zenfone Maz Pro M1 6GB variant flaunts a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness. The smartphone comes with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU, clubbed with 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB via microSD.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 5MP camera. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

On the connectivity part, the Asus Zenfone Maz Pro M1 offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It also offers 3.5mm audio jack, 5-magnet speaker, NXP Smart Amp.

Apart from the camera, the rear panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Face unlock feature. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. It runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) and Dimensions are 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams.

The smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs 14,999. However, the sale launch date is still not confirmed by the company. Hope we will get to know the sale date in the upcoming weeks.

Source