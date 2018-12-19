Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update brings November security patch

The Taiwanese tech giant Asus had recently launched two new smartphones including Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the successor of the company's widely popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched back in May this year and has garnered fair appreciation from the masses. The device shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and now is receiving a new update which is said to enhance the performance of the device.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is receiving a new FOTA (firmware over the air) update. The latest update comes with a build number OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1811.338-20181206 and it brings along the November 2018 security patch along with it.

As for the changes mentioned in the changelog, the latest update brings a number of tweaks and improvements to the device. The update improves the Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity and brings improved compatibility for third party apps specifically Instagram. The update also optimizes the power consumed by the smartphone.

The update also brings improvements to the camera performance of the smartphone. With the new update, the device will have improved video recording capabilities. Besides, the audio experience while using the headphones has also been optimized. The FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is scheduled to be released at 12.30PM IST. The update is being rolled out in batches and should make its way to all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphones gradually.

Just to recall, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display panel with a screen resolution of 1080x 2160 pixels. The device is backed by Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The device comes in three RAM variants including 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM variant. You can choose from two different storage options including 32GB and 64GB of storage which can be further expanded to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of the best budget offerings available in the market today. With the company releasing timely updates for its device, it will come as no surprise that the smartphone will offer a premium user experience with day to day usage.