Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 goes on sale in India: Best deals to grab on flipkart

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones in India, but it seems it's going to face some serious competition from Asus. As the company launched its ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. The smartphone is up for sale on July 19 from 12 pm, and if you are interested in grabbing the phone then you can head to the company's exclusive partner Flipkart.

The smartphone is available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. As we know the e-commerce website is offering discounts and exchange program on smartphones. You can also avail some interesting deals for ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Flipkart offers on Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Now you can purchase the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with No Cost EMIs from Rs 1,834 per month, other EMIs starts from Rs 366 per month. Buyers can also exchange their old phones and get an exchange value of up to Rs 10,000 depending on the model.

On the other hand buyers with SBI credit card can avail an instant discount of 10 percent and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Some selected buyers can also avail EMIs option with their HDFC debit card, along with some instant cash back.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ IPS Full View display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. The display comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will get Android P and Android Q upgrades.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes bears a dual camera setup with the 16MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor at the rear, along with an LED flash. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery bundled with a 10W charger.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM +32GB storage. The 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999.