Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 January 2019 Android Security patch released

Asus has released some impressive smartphones in the year 2018. The company's ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z and the gaming beast Asus ROG smartphone have been quite popular in the market. The Taiwanese tech giant is also rolling out updates for its smartphones to further enhance the user experience. The company has recently released FOTA updates for its affordable ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M1 smartphones, now, the Taiwanese tech giant is rolling out a new update for its widely popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone.

Asus has started rolling out a firmware update for the last year's offering the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The device has recently received its November security update and now is getting the January 2019 Android security patch. The latest firmware update is being rolled out in a phased manner as an OTA and should start seeding to all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphones gradually. The update will take some time before it makes its way to all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The new update comes with a build number OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1901.339-20190108 and is said to bring along a couple of improvements and bug fixes to improve the device performance.

Notably, Asus has skipped the December 2018 Android Security patch for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone and has directly pushed the January 2019 Android Security patch. The changelog reveals that the update brings a fix for a number of bugs and issues that were reported earlier and it optimizes the system stability as well. It is good to see that even after releasing the successor of the device, Asus is still looking out for its older release.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 internals include a 5.99-inch display panel that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The device runs on a Snapdragon 636 chipset which is based on 14nm architecture and is paired with an Adreno 509 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone uses 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM for multitasking and offers a storage space of 32/64GB. Backing up the unit is a 5,000mAh battery unit which comes with quick charge support.