Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 now available at discount on Flipkart

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro is no doubt one of the best affordable smartphones which was released by the company back in May 2018. The device offers some impressive set of features which makes it a tough beat at the price range it is selling for. Now, the Taiwanese tech giant has announced a price cut on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone.

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is currently available for sale on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and the company has slashed the price of the device by Rs 1,000. The smartphone comes in three different RAM options and all the variants receiving the price cut.

    Coming to the pricing, the 3G RAM/32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 10,999 and following the discount this variant will be available for RS 9,999. Similarly, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and is now available for Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant comes with an original price of Rs 14,999 and is retailing for 13,999.

    Just to recall, the affordable ZenFone MaxPro M1 runs on a Snapdragon 636 chipset, this is combined with Adreno 509 GPU to take care of the high-resolution graphics. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes in three RAM and two storage options including 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the device can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Backing up the device is a big 5,000mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery with Quick charge support.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
