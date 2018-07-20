ENGLISH

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 6 GB RAM will be available from 26th July on Flipkart

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs on stock Android OS

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is probably the most sort-out smartphone under the price of Rs 15,000. The smartphone retails in India for Rs 10999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, Rs 12999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 6 GB RAM will be available from 26th July

    The smartphone was exclusively available in Flipkart and until now, only the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants were available. Asus has now confirmed (on the Facebook official handle) that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available in India starting from the 26th of July for the price of Rs 14,999, exclusively on Flipkart with the improved camera setup.

    At this pricing, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of the best smartphones available in the India smartphone space, which has received a lot of appreciation. And now, the ZenFone Max Pro becomes one of the most affordable smartphones in India with 6 GB of RAM.

    Build-quality

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a full-metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone. Also, note that the device has a 5.9 inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

    Specs-sheet

    The smartphone beholds the latest dragon (Snapdragon 636) chipset with 8 physical cores with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz, based on 14nm FinFET Process. This chipset is coupled with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    In terms of optics, the 6 GB RAM model gets a slight bump compared to the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM iteration. The latest model from Asus has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP + 5 MP solution and also has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera at the front. In contrary, the 3 GB and 4 GB RAM models come with a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the rear and an 8 MP camera on the front.

    Conclusion

    Overall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 seems like a great device for the asking price of Rs 14,999. Keep your fingers ready, as the smartphone is most likely to go out of stock in a matter of seconds. The close competitor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is also available in 6 GB RAM option for Rs 16,999.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
