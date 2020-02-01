Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Gets Android 10 Beta Update News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is receiving an Android 10 Beta update, as a part of the roll-out program. The global beta update is available to the phone, carrying build number 17.2018.1912.409 and December 2019 security patch. The device will be tested first, and after all the flaws get fixed, users can use the fully-operational Android 10 OS.

The update includes many new features like a new kind of navigation gesture system, access to private permissions, system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply- which can be used as a single app for other messaging apps, focus mode, and more.

The users can download the beta version from the given link. However, users must be very well aware that the update is likely to carry bugs with a few missing functions. And, so there are chances that your device will be corrupted. In case, you want to try the update, make a backup of your valuable data, before installing the update.

To recall, the Max Pro M2 launched with a 6.3-inch display which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, featuring a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB ROM options. It houses a 12MP and a 5MP camera at the back and equips a single 13MP front sensor. The selfie camera is capable to capture video recording at 1080p.

The mobile phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery backup, offering a huge amount of power on a single charge. It sports a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, on the connectivity front, it comes with two nano-SIM slots, a dedicated microSD card slot, 4G and VoLTE on both SIM slots, more.

Its price in India starts from Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM option. While its other variants of 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/64GB ROM are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

