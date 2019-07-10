Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Update: June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is one of the most popular budget smartphones launched back in 2018. The smartphone comes with a big display, beefy battery and is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC. The device was announced with Android Oreo OS and has received the stable Android Pie update in April. Now, a new firmware has been released for the device with some new features in the mix.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Update:

The latest update released for the device bounces the firmware build to 16.2017.1906.066. Asus has rolled out the firmware for the users in Japan as an OTA in a phased manner. It weighs around 1.55GB in size and might take a while to be available on all the units. It is expected that the firmware will soon be pushed to other markets as well.

What's New?

The firmware adds the June 2019 Android security patch to the device and fixes general bugs and issues. It also brings the Digital WellBeing feature which allows a user to set a screen time limit and restrict app usage for a healthy lifestyle.

Apart from this, the update also introduces a new FM radio icon and fixes bugs hampering vibration intensity and audio quality on headsets. Following the update, we expect the ZenFone Max Pro M2 to offer a refined user experience.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Highlight Features:

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution. The display features a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

For optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP and a 5MP sensor. For selfies, the device packs a 13MP snapper upfront. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC aided by Adreno 512GPU and up to 4GB RAM.

The smartphone offers up to 64GB internal storage which can be expanded using a microSD card. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers a stock Android UI which is one of the key highlights of this device. Besides, a mammoth 5,000mAh battery keeps the processor ticking.

