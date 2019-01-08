Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 receiving new FOTA update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the recent mid-range smartphone by the Taiwanese tech giant. The company has also announced the ZenFone Max M2 which is also an affordable smartphone. Both the devices pack some powerful set of specifications which makes them one of the best competitors in the mid-tier price point. Now, Asus has started rolling out a new update for both the smartphones which will further enhance the performance of the smartphones.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 have started receiving the FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update which carries the build number 15.2016.1812.179 and 15.2016.1812.145 respectively. To make it easier for the users the company has also added a changelog of the new updates so that they can see what all new additions the update brings.

As for the changelog, the latest update brings along various improvements on both the including device usability and camera performance improvements. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 receives an updated camera interface improves noise reduction in FM Radio and brings an updated touchscreen firmware and more.

On the other hand, the ZenFone Max M2 gets an EIS (electronic image stabilization) that improves rear camera performance and video recording quality on the front camera. The update further improves the registration of fingerprint for the fingerprint scanner. Besides, the update also brings along the December Android security patch along with it.

Just to recall, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 features an all plastic design with a glossy rear panel. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display panel which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top and is the first mid-range smartphone to offer this protection.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a Snapdragon 660 chipset powering it which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The smartphone comes in 3/4/6GB RAM options and 32/64GB storage options. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot.