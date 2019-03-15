Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 new FOTA update released with latest Android security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The latest update carries a firmware build 15.2016.1902.192 and also brings along the latest Android security patch along with it.

Asus recently announced two new premium mid-range smartphones, the ZenFone Max Shot and Max Plus M2 in the Brazilian market. Both the smartphones make use of the Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon SiP which is designed primarily to reduce the size of mobile chipsets. Now, just after the launch of the latest premium mid-range smartphones, Asus has started rolling out a firmware update for its last year's budget ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphone.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is now receiving another firmware update which improves the overall performance of the smartphone. The latest update is being rolled out as FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update. The update carries a firmware build 15.2016.1902.192 and also brings along the latest Android security patch along with it.

As for the changelog, the latest firmware update brings a host of tweaks and improvements to the smartphone. In addition to the February 2019 Android security patch, the update brings improvements to the front camera and also tweaks the firmware of the touch interface.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 latest FOTA update is being rolled out in a phased manner and should reach the users gradually. It might take some time for the rollover to be complete. Besides, the update can be checked manually in the Settings menu under the Software update section. Notably, the smartphone has already received an Android Pie update last month.

To recall, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Backing up the smartphone is a Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3/4/6GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the smartphone can be selected from 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The storage onboard can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. Completing the spec sheet is a massive 5,000mAh battery.