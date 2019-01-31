Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium announced: Price starts at Rs 12,900

Asus has launched a new color variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, the most affordable smartphone in India with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Except for the newer paint job, the remaining specifications remain identical to the original Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2.

Price and availability

The latest iteration of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium will be available, exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 12,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium is also available with 4/64 and 6/64 GB storage variants for Rs 14,990, and Rs 16,990, respectively.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Though the back panel of the smartphone looks like glass, it is actually made of plastic with a glass finish.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi support.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie shooter with 1080p video recording capability.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS (stock android) and will receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

At the price of Rs 12,990, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is definitely one of the best smartphones available in India. It has style and substance. The smartphone can handle most of the games without any issue, and one can also play graphics intensive games like PUBG in medium graphics settings. If you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 price point, then the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 should be in your bucket list.