Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 alleged video appears online

Asus's ZenFone Max Pro (M1) was one of the best devices launched by the Taiwanese tech giant. The smartphone offered some powerful features for its price segment which made it a hard to miss deal for the users. We all know by now that the company is expected to launch the successor of ZenFone Max Pro M1 on December 11 and the upcoming device has already made it to the rumor mill. Now, some fresh information related to the upcoming Asus release, i.e, the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) has surfaced over the web.

This time, it's a video which has surfaced online ahead of the smartphone's official launch. The video showcasing the Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) was posted by ANdroideo via SlashLeaks. The video highlights the design of the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and it appears that the company adapted to the latest trend for designing the smartphone. The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is bitten by the notch bug and features a display with a notch. The display is tall and it measures 6.2-inches and has an aspect ratio of 19:9 which is an upgrade from last year's 18:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels.

In terms of optics, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M2) will make use of a dual-lens rear camera setup. The rear camera setup will comprise of a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens which is said to be stacked vertically similar to the one on its predecessor. Up front, there will be a 13MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.

The phone comes with a glass back, instead of the aluminum back seen on the ZenFone Max Pro M1. This one, though, does not feature antenna lines over the top and bottom

Under the hood, the smartphone will draw its power from a Snapdragon 660 processor which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device is expected to be available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone might ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box which is a slight let down considering that the Android 9 Pie is out for a while now. This entire package is further said to be powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery.

While the smartphone is expected to be released in Indonesia on December 11 this year, there is no word regarding the global availability of the device. However, we will keep you posted with the further information same.