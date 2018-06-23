Bethesda Sues Warner Bros for Copying Fallout Shelter

The Westworld mobile game has made its debut on Android and iOS-powered device officially a couple of days ago. The publisher behind the game is Warner Bros, which is facing a problem with a lawsuit. Bethesda which is another publisher and developer in the gaming industry has filed a lawsuit against the Warner Bros for copying its game called smash it Fallout Shelter.

Bethesda has claimed that the developer of the Westworld mobile game, Behaviour Interactive uses, which is the same copyrighted computer code which was created for Fallout Shelter. For support its statement the company has said that there was a bug which was present in an early version of Fallout Shelter has ironically appeared in the newly launched Westwold also.

Behaviour Interactive is the same company which has co-created Fallout Shelter. Bethesda has claimed that the developer has "breached its contract and utilized its restricted access to Bethesda's intellectual property, including Bethesda's copyrighted code, trade secrets, and other rights."

Fallout Shelter was first released in 2015, in the game you need to run an underground bunker in the Fallout universe, directing your bunker inhabitants to build and run new facilities and more. The ultimate goal of the game was to build a bunker.

On the other hand, Westworld game is based on a popular HBO show which is released this week. This game also uses a similar concept, with an underground Delos facility that players need to build to create AI hosts and satisfy the guests in the park. The ultimate goal is to build up your underground Westworld facilities along with the above-ground park.

The lawsuit shared by Polygon, Bethesda accuses Warner Bros and game developer Behaviour Interactive of breach of contract, copyright infringement, unfair competition, and misappropriation of trade secrets. Behaviour Interactive worked on both Fallout Shelter and Westworld.

In the suit, Bethesda has given many examples back their statement like "cartoonish 2D characters in a 3D environment" and the underground multi-room facilities that players must manage, which are present in both Fallout Shelter and Westworld games.

Let's see what is going to happen with the lawsuit and who will be proven correct. So far we have got this details only, will update you soon.

Source, via