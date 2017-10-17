Bharti Airtel launches online store, offers iPhone 7 at Rs. 7,777 and more

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has come up with the online store where the company is offering premium smartphones with affordable down payments, instant credit verification, and financing, and bundled monthly plans.

Airtel's Online Store is already live with Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus variants and the company plans to add devices from all leading brands to the store's offerings in the near future.

Harmeen Mehta, Global CIO & Director - Engineering, Bharti Airtel said, "This is yet another exciting digital innovation from Airtel to delight customers. Not only are we making it easier for millions of customers to upgrade to devices they always wanted, we are also making the entire process seamless and simple through digital technologies. Imagine getting your dream device, instant credit to purchase it and a great plan to go with it, all available in one place with a few clicks."

Mehta said that " All this is a product of some cutting-edge digital engineering by the in-house teams at Airtel. We would also like to thank our partners for integrating their APIs seamlessly with our platform to enable a great customer experience."

The iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available for a down payment of just Rs 7777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2499. The monthly installments have a built-in high-end postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.

Airtel's Online Store launch is part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. Airtel plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

The company has also partnered with Apple Inc., HDFC Bank, Clix Capital, Seynse Technologies, Brightstar Telecommunications and Vulcan Express to enable the digital experience on its Online Store.