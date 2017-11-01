Bharti Airtel to sell iPhone X through its newly launched online store

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has finally today announced that iPhone X will go on sale on Airtel's newly launched Online Store on November 3.

Airtel said that iPhone X on Airtel's online store will be available exclusively to postpaid customers as an unlocked device on a first come first serve and full payment basis, till stocks last. The company will deliver the device free of charge to customers' doorstep.

Raj Pudipeddi, Director - Consumer Business & CMO, Bharti Airtel said: "We are delighted to offer the most advanced iPhone on our Online Store and give our postpaid customers in India an opportunity to be amongst the select few globally to get the much awaited iPhone X."

"Our customers can also experience the seamless digital experience offered by Airtel's Online Store from ordering the device to doorstep delivery. We are seeing some terrific customer response to our offerings on the online store and we are confident that iPhone X will only add to the momentum," he said.

Airtel Prepaid and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid to be eligible for the purchase. iPhone X 64 GB model is priced at Rs 89,000 and the 256 GB model at Rs 102,000. Customers purchasing iPhone X using Citibank Credit Cards will get a cashback of Rs 10,000.

The cashback offer will be available between 6.00 pm, November 3, 2017, and 7.00 am, November 4, 2017.

Airtel's online store launch is part of Project Next - Airtel's digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points and the company plans to invest up to Rs 2000 crores under Project Next to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of the Airtel customer experience.

Airtel's online store services currently available in 21 cities across India.