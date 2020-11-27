Just In
- 31 min ago Microsoft Black Friday Sale: Top Video Games You Can Buy For Low Prices
-
- 49 min ago New Realme Smartphone Appears On FCC Listing, Battery Details Revealed
- 1 hr ago Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020: How To download And Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 27, 2020: Play And Win Exciting Prizes
Don't Miss
- Finance 3 Best Gilt Funds That Deliver Higher Than Benchmark Returns In Double Digits
- Movies Madhur Bhandarkar Accepts Karan Johar's Apology, Says It Deeply Upset Him But 'Let's Move Forward'
- Sports ISL 2020-21: Bhutia, Barretto can't wait for bigger Kolkata derby
- News Rajkot hospital fire: Five COVID-19 patients killed; PM Modi says ‘Extremely pained’
- Automobiles MG Installs 60kW EV Fast Charger In Agra: Available For Public Use
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Sets Festive Goals In Her Floral Lehenga And You Would Love To Steal It From Her!
- Travel Romantic Places for Couples To Visit In India This Holiday Season
- Education CSEET Result 2020: ICSI Releases CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET November 2020 Result
Apple Black Friday Sale: Get iPhone, iPad, MacBook At Discounted Prices
Black Friday is the talk of the town, not only in other countries but also in India. Several OEMs are offering a massive price cut of their gadgets for the Black Friday sale. Like other sales, Apple Black Friday Sale is surely exciting, especially because there's a massive price drop on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and other Apple products.
Apple Black Friday Sale Details
To note, the Apple Black Friday sale can't be directly accessed from India. In other words, the sale on the Apple store or Apple website is limited to select countries like the US. However, in India, one can head over to Flipkart or Amazon, or other e-commerce platforms to check out the sale. If you're looking to buy any Apple product, you can certainly get a discount from these retailers.
Apple Black Friday Sale In India
Starting the Flipkart Black Friday sale, one can access several gadgets at a discount price here. For one, you can purchase the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage model at Rs. 32,999. This is roughly Rs. 7,000 less from the Rs. 39,900 pricing on the Apple India store. Apart from SE, one can also get the iPhone XR at a discount price. The iPhone XR base model with 64GB is now available for Rs. 38,999 at the Black Friday Sale.
Presently, Flipkart is one way to access the Black Friday sale. However, there is another way to get Apple products at a discount directly from the US. If you know someone in the US who can purchase and ship you the gadget, voila! You can get several Apple products at a discount. Here are some listed below:
The Apple Black Friday sale is offering the AirPods Pro at a very low price. The sale offers the TWS earbuds at USD 169 (around Rs. 12,600), which is around Rs. 4,000 lesser than the usual price. Apart from this, one can also check out the discount on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, which gets a discount of up to USD 250 (around Rs. 18,440 discount ) and USD 200 (roughly Rs. 14,800 discount).
Best Buy in the US is also offering the iPad (8th generation) at a discount for the Black Friday sale. You can get up to USD 70 (around Rs. 5,200) discount on purchasing the iPad. Other devices on discount include the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and also the Apple Watch.
-
24,895
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960