Black Shark 2 Available With Whopping Rs. 20,000 Discount On Flipkart

Black Shark is one of the few brands dedicated solely to gaming smartphones. The Black Shark 2 debuted back in March 2019 and has been of the most capable gaming smartphones in the country. It was launched starting at Rs. 39,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM. Now, as a part of the Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale, this device is being sold with a massive discount.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Offers On Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is selling with a whopping Rs. 20,000 discount on Flipkart. Yes! You read that right. Instead of its Rs. 39,999 launch price, the device is being sold at Rs. 19,999. The device can be purchased in Shadow Black color option.

There are a bunch of offers as well which the e-commerce website is offering on the handset. There is a 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards and a 5 percent cashback available via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. Do note that this is a limited period sale which will be valid only till March 22.

What Makes the Black Shark 2 A Steal Deal?

With the latest discount and at an asking price of Rs. 19,999, the Black Shark 2 becomes the only handset that offers the Snapdragon 855 processor at this price. You are getting the top-of-the-line chipset under Rs. 20,000 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Also, it comes loaded with Liquid Cool 3.0 technology that is designed to keep the device's temperature in check during extensive gaming. So, expect a swift gaming performance and overall user experience. It ships with Android Pie OS.

The device features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. For selfies, there is a 20MP camera upfront with an f/2.0 aperture. Powering it is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charging.

