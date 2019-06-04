Black Shark 2 Flipkart Sale Today In India At 12 PM – Price, Launch Offers, And Key Features News oi-Karan Sharma

Black Shark, a cutting-edge gaming technology company, announced it's Black Shark 2 recently, its first official product in India. The premium gaming device will provide an unmatched gaming experience to consumers in India. The launch also solidifies Black Shark's mission to offer top-of-the-line products with inspired design while keeping the gamer at its focus. Today the smartphone is going on sale for the first time in India via Flipkart. Here are the deals which you don't want to miss while purchasing the phone.

Price And Launch Offers

The Shadow Black variant of the Black Shark 2 (6GB+128GB) will be available exclusively on Flipkart, from today 12:00 PM onwards, for Rs 39,999 whereas the Frozen Silver variant (12GB+256GB) will retail at INR 49,999. Under the launch offer, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI on the gaming smartphone.

Apart from that, the e-commerce website will also offer a 10 per cent discount to Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. Black Shark is also offering a discount of 20 per cent on its gaming accessories to its buyers.

Black Shark 2 Specification

Just to recall, the gaming smartphone arrives with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Black Shark 2 is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, clubbed with up to 12+256GB.

The smartphone comes with features the first and only direct touch multilayer liquid cooling system in the world. This direct touch liquid cooling system allows heat board dissipation and covers all heat areas, 14 degrees lower on the CPU's temperature, which, represents the best result in the industry.

With Shark Space gamers need to pull down the Game Dock to customize their settings without leaving the game. When turning on the Performance Dashboard, they can monitor their gaming frame-rate and system temperatures in real time. Finally, gamers can also set up their performance in Gamer Studio.

Under the hood, it is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with 18w fast charge. The company claims it is capable of delivering 30 minutes playing in 5 minutes charging and 10 minutes charging for 1-hour play.