Black Shark 2 Latest OTA Update: August Security Patch, New Features, And Several Bug Fixes

Black Shark team has rolled out a new update for the Black Shark 2 users in India. The latest OTA update that carries a software version no. SKYW1909192OS01MP4; or SKYW1909192OS00MP4 addresses several bugs, adds some new features and also updates the device with the Google's August Security patch.

The new OTA update is a staged rollout with a size of 646 MB. As per the Black Shark team, the update will be delivered to users via Over-the-Air (OTA) in batches over the next couple of days. If you own a Black Shark 2 unit, you can check for the update manually by simply going to: Settings> System> System updates. Before installing the update, make sure that you have at least 1GB free space on your device for a smooth update process.

The changelog of the new update is as follows:

New Updates

Updated Google Security patch to 2019-08-05

Update GameDock 4.0 , added new feature: Shark Time

New Additions

Added language support for Arabic and Lithuanian

Added desktop drop-down notification bar function

Added Notification can be swipe off at Lock ScreenAdded Google Wellbeing

Bug Fixes

Addressed issue that the device theme is invalid

Addressed issue that screen may suddenly light up after fingerprint unlocking

Addressed issue the default time zone change does not take effect

Addressed issue that can't slide out the Gamedock after connect the Gamepad

Addressed issue that USB Debugging cannot be turned off

Optimizations

Optimized Camera Anti-Banding

Optimized system stability and performance

Optimized standby power consumption

Optimized compatibility of NoInCall in GameDock and adapt some mainstream social applications

Optimized Memory management strategy and fix slowing down and App Not Reponsed issue

Optimized Fingerprint unlock speed

Optimized power consumption of FaceUnlock

Optimized stability when using GamePad

Optimized some translation

Black Shark 2 Specifications

The Black Shark 2 is one-of-the-most powerful gaming smartphone in the Indian market. The handset is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The pro-gaming smartphone sports a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, which is HDR-10 complaint and also supports DCI-P3 Color Space.

The screen has a 240Hz with response time of just 43.5ms. The display on the Black Shark 2 also comes equipped with TrueClarity MEMC processing technology. It eliminates unintended judder and blurs while playing the fast-paced action games.

As far as gaming is concerned, the Black Shark 2 features a dedicated game mode- Shark mode and also comes equipped with Ludicrous Mode that runs the phone at its maximum capabilities for a butter smooth gameplay experience. Some other notable features of the Black Shark 2 include- Gaming AI, Direct Touch Liquid Cooling System 3.0 and the Lowest Latency Touch in the market.

Price And Availability

The 8GB variant of the Black Shark 2 is available at Rs. 29,999 (Shadow Black variant) for a limited time period. You can also buy the 12GB RAM variant (Frozen Silver model) of the handset at Rs. 39,999 under the limited time-period on Flipkart during the last day for Big Billion Days. Buyers can also avail a 10% instant discount on purchasing via ICICI credit cards and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

