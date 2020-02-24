ENGLISH

    Black Shark 3 5G Confirmed To Go Official On March 3: What To Expect

    After a series of rumors and specifications, Black Shark has finally confirmed the launch of its next-gen smartphone - the Black Shark 3 5G gaming phone. According to a report, the company has announced that the phone will go online on March 3 in China. Last week the gaming smartphone was also spotted on the 3C certification website and revealed some of the key specifications of the phone.

    Last month, the company had also announced its partnership with Tencent Games. Black Shark 3 is going to be the first gaming smartphone with 5G network support.

    As per the report, the company has made the announcement via its official Weibo handle. Black Shark shared a poster of the upcoming phone which shows the launch date as March 3, 2020. Earlier, the leaked renders of the smartphone were also spotted on the web which claimed that the Black Shark 3 will pack a 120Hz refresh rate display.

    The smartphone will allow users to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz refresh rates. The Black Shark 3 is also said to arrive with Quad HD or 2K resolution display with an option of changing it to 1080p resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    Last week Iuo Yuzhuo CEO of the company was spotted taking a poll on Weibo asking fans for the best battery and charging combination for the next-gen gaming smartphone. Majority of the fans opt for the 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support which is capable of charging the phone from 0 to 100 percent in 38 minutes only. The 65W fast charging support news was also confirmed by the 3C certification.

     

    Besides, the smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmark testing site. According to the listing, the smartphone will run on Android 10 and backed by a 12GB RAM with at least 256GB storage.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
