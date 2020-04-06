Black Shark 3 Series Receive Display Panels From Samsung Display And BOE News oi-Karan Sharma

Black Shark launched its latest 5G gaming smartphones - the Black Shark 3 and the Black 3 Pro series back in March 2020. The difference between the standard and the pro models are the display size and resolution. During the launch event, the company has not disclosed the supplier of display panels which are equipped on both the smartphones. However, after two months it has been reported that the Samsung Display and BOE respectively.

According to the reports, the Black Shark 3 features a 6.7-inches OLED panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It uses the display panel from Samsung Display. According to the industry sources, this is the OCTA OLED rigid panel which is equipped on the Huawei P40 and the P40 Plus.

Back in 2019, Samsung was the only supplier for the Black Shark 2 and the Black Shark 2 Pro. However, this year the company has decided to split the suppliers. The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 7.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1140 pixels supplied by BOE which also supply display for the Huawei P40 series and the Mate Xs.

However, it seems that Samsung's OCTA technology display performances better than the add-on touch BOE panels which are equipped on the Black Shark 3 Pro.

To recall, the Black Shark 3 Pro is listed for sale at $849 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The gaming smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The company claims that it is capable of fuelling up the phone from 0-100 percent in 38 minutes. The smartphone also supports 18 W wireless charging feature.

It comes with pop-up gaming triggers which makes it easier for users to play games and enhances the performance.

