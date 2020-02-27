Black Shark 3 Video Teaser Confirms 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 4,720mAh Battery News oi-Karan Sharma

Black Shark gaming smartphone brand debuted its first phone back in 2018 and surprised a lot of people. Now, the company is said to be working on its next-generation gaming smartphone dubbed as the Black Shark 3. The smartphone is confirmed to be launched on March 3 and the smartphone is also up for pre-registration. In the last couple of week, the company has shared a series of teaser videos and poster on its official Weibo account disclosing some key information about the smartphone.

The company has shared the latest teaser video which shows a glimpse of the Black Shark 3. The video shows a similar S logo located at the centre of the rear panel. The device on the video looks somehow similar to the previous generation smartphone from the brand.

According to the official announcement from the company, Tencent Black Shark 3 will be the first 5G gaming smartphone, and the official Weibo account of Black Shark has also confirmed some of the specifications of the phone.

According to the Weibo confirmation, the upcoming gaming smartphone will be equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate screen with 270Hz touch sampling rate which is said to be highest among smartphones available currently in the market.

Meanwhile, Black Shark has also shared a video which shows that responsiveness of the Black Shark 3 with other rival brands including the OnePlus 7T Pro, Oppo Reno Ace, Asus ROG Phone 2, and the iPhone 11 Pro.

Recently, the company confirmed that the flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and it will use UFS 3.0 storage along with LPDDR5 for better performance. Another video teaser suggests that the phone will support 65W fast charging support and fuelled by a 4,720 mAh battery.

Currently, the gaming smartphone brand is not in any kind of partnership with Xiaomi India, which raises the question whether the company will launch the phone in India or not. If the brand is planning to launch the Black Shark 3 in the then at what price point.

