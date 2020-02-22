Black Shark 3 With 65W Fast Charging And 5G Support Spotted On 3C Certification News oi-Karan Sharma

Black Shark is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming gaming smartphone - the Black Shark 3. However, there is not much information about the launch date or specifications of the phone. In the latest report, it has been reported that the alleged Black Shark 3 is spotted on 3C certification in China. The listing has revealed that the next-gen gaming phone will support 65W fast charging.

Earlier the company announced its partnership with Tencent Games which will help them to bring the better mobile gaming experience to users. The 3C listing has revealed some of the features of the gaming smartphone. The news was first reported by the famous tipster Slashleaks who shared the screenshots of the 3C listing on his Twitter handle.

According to the screenshots, the Black Shark 3 will be launch with 5G network connectivity support. The phone is listed with a model number Shark MBU-A0 and Shark KLE-A0, the listing also suggest that next-gen gaming phone will support 65W fast charging. Besides, there is no information about the processor, storage, battery, or camera specifications.

Last month the company announced its partnership with Tencent Games, but there is no information on what both the companies are going to do in this partnership. According to reports, Tencent and Black Shark will bring software and hardware optimisations to enhance the gaming experience.

Meanwhile, Iuo Yuzhuo CEO of Black Shark was reported on Weibo taking a poll for the best charging combination for a 5G ready gaming smartphone. On this pool majority of fans had selected the 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging combination. The 65W charging is expected to fuel up the device fully in just 38 minutes. This means that the company is considering to integrate the 5,000 mAh battery inside the alleged Black Shark 3.

We have used Black Shark 2 for quite a long time and we were very impressed with the battery performance as well as the charging speed. Let's see what the Black Shark is going to launch this time.

