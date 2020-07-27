Black Shark 3S Confirmed To Launch On July 31; Upgrades To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Black Shark is gearing up to launch another phone in its gaming smartphone portfolio. The company has confirmed that the Black Shark 3S will launch in China on July 31. There were rumors about the phone for several days. The company launched the Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones in March and both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipsets. The company reveals the launch date via its official Weibo account.

However, no features were known about the upcoming phone from the post. According to the rumors, the Black Shark 3S may pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ which is used for recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 3 and the Lenovo Legion Duel gaming phones. The launch event will take place at 3:00 PM (local time). A leak has revealed that the upcoming phone may come as an updated version of the Black Shark 3. The design of the Black Shark 3S expected to similar to the Black Shark 3, only except for the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and high refresh rate.

To recall, the Black Shark 3 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which offers a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10 OS and offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the Black Shark 3 comes with an under-display fingerprint reader.

The device gets its fuel from a 4,720 mAh battery with support for a 65W rapid charging technology. In terms of optics, the triple camera setup of the phone includes 64MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, it features a 20MP selfie camera.

Since the phone will come with the same chipset as the recent gaming phones launched in the market. So, the other features of the phone also seem to be quite eye-catching and expected to compete with recently launched phones. We hope the company will share more information before the phone becomes official.

