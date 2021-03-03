Black Shark 4, 4 Pro Key Features Revealed Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Black Shark is gearing up to revive its flagship gaming smartphone lineup with the launch of the new-generation Black Shark 4 series. The Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro will be debuting as the successor to the last year's Black Shark 3 and the Black Shark 3 Pro. Back in January this year, the company dropped an official teaser poster confirming the arrival of the Black Shark 4 series. Now, the key features of both models have been leaked online ahead of the anticipated launch.

Black Shark 4 Series Leaked Specifications

The Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro's specifications have been leaked by Chinese leakster, Digital Chat Station. The standard Black Shark will make use of the Snapdragon 870 octa-core processor for all the tasks.

On the other hand, the Black Shark 4 Pro will be using the slightly more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset. The leakster also notes that the Snapdragon 870 processor was supposedly for the Black Shark 4 Lite, while the Snapdragon 888 was for the standard Black Shark 4.

The company seems to have changed the monikers of the handset for the official launch. Apart from the processor, the tipster has also reaffirmed a 6.67-inch high-resolution display with an FHD+ resolution on both models. The big panel size will be complemented by narrow bezels and a notch-less design.

We might see a 90Hz or 120Hz screen refresh rate on both Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. The leak also reiterates a 4,500 mAh battery and 20W fast charging support. Just to recap, the company itself had shared the battery and fast charging speeds via the official teaser last month.

The Black Shark 4 series' camera specification is still at large. Neither the company nor the leaks have dopped any clues on the imaging setup of the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. However, we are expecting some information to emerge soon.

