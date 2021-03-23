Black Shark 4, 4 Pro With 144Hz Display, 120W Fast Charging Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro have been launched in China. Both models offer flagship-grade features including a 144Hz display, 120W fast charging, and more. The handsets will be good rivals to the recently announced Asus ROG Phone 5. Alongside, the brand has also announced a few gaming accessories including Cooling Back Clip 2 Pro and an in-ear gaming headset.

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro Price Details

The standard Black Shark 4 will be available for purchase in Ink Sea Black, Lingguang Gray, and Magic Mirror Black colors, and four storage variants. The base 6GB + 128GB model will costCNY 2,499 (around Rs. 27,700), the 8GB + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 30,000). Besides, the 12GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 33,300), CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 36,600) respectively.

On the other hand, the Pro model will cost CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs. 44,400) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and lastly, the high-end 16GB + 512GB model will be available at CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 58,800).

It comes in Ink Sea Black and Suikong Black color options. Besides, both models are up for grab in China and sales will begin on March 26. At this moment, there are no details regarding the global availability of these handsets.

Black Shark 4 And Black Shark 4 Pro: Features

Both standard and Pro models come with identical features in terms of software, display, and battery. Both smartphones flaunt a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch-sampling rate. They ship with JoyUI 12.5, based on Android 11. For battery, a 4,500mAh battery unit fuels the both handsets with 120W fast charging, that claims to take only 15 minutes to charge the full battery.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Pro model gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The chipset of the standard model is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In contrast, the Pro model is clubbed with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Shark 4 features a 48MP triple rear camera setup, while the Pro model sports a 64MP triple camera module. Other sensors on both units include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, both get a 20MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Dimension-wise, both models measure 163.83 x 76.35 x 9.9mm. In terms of weight, the standard variant weighs 210 grams and the Pro model around 220 grams.

