Black Shark 4 Appears At Google Play Console; Gets TENAA Certified Ahead Of Launch

Earlier this month Black Shark teased its upcoming new-generation gaming smartphone called the Black Shark 4. The teaser shared by the company revealed the battery as well as the fast charging capacity of the gaming phone. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on two of the noted mobile authentication platforms. The Black Shark 4 has been certified via TENNA and also it has been spotted at the Google Play Console Database. The listing on both platforms has detailed some of the key internals. Take a look:

Black Shark 5 Features Tipped Via TENAA And Google Play Console

The Black Shark 4 has been listed on both TENAA as well as Google Play Console with the Shark KSR-A0 model number. Starting with the features listed on TENAA, the device will be coming with 163.83 x 76.35 x 10.3mm dimensions. The handset will be equipped with a 6.67-inch display. The TENAA listing doesn't reveal what type of panel it will be and what resolution it will offer.

The Black Shark 4's TENAA listing reaffirms the 4,500 mAh battery which the company had teased. Notably, the teaser shared by the brand also revealed a 125W fast charging support. The only other feature which the TENAA database confirms is the Android 11 OS.

Now coming to the Black Shark 4's features tipped by the Google Play Console, the display on the handset will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. As per the listing, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which will get paired up with Adreno 540 GPU. But, the leaks suggest this handset will come with the Snapdragon 888 processor instead.

The Black Shark 4 is listed with an 8GB RAM configuration at Google Play Console. While the storage capacity isn't specified, we can expect the company to ship the unit with at least a 128GB storage option. It seems that the company will soon announce the lanch date officially. The device might arrive by March this year in the market.

