Black Shark 4 Bags 3C Certification Ahead Of Launch; To Feature 120W Fast Charging

Black Shark officially teased its new generation gaming smartphone lineup called the Black Shark 4 last month. The company is expected to launch the Pro model as well alongside the standard Black Shark 4. The former has been spotted at the Google Play Console and TENAA. The listings dropped some clues on the features including battery capacity. The company itself has teased the battery and fast charging capacity. Now, the Black Shark 4 has been certified by another major mobile authentication website. Check out the details:

Black Shark 4 Series Clears 3C Certification In China

The Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone has got certified via 3C with the PRS-A0 and the KSR-A0 model number. The latter has been spotted at the 3C mobile authentication platform earlier as well. This variant is said to be the Black Shark 4 Pro. The certification website suggests the standard variant will ship with a 120W fast-charging capacity. The same has been teased by the company as well in the past.

Apart from this, one of the company's official teasers suggested a 4,500 mAh battery unit packed inside the Black Shark 4. Unfortunately, the TENAA listing doesn't re-affirm any other feature of the Black Shark 4. If we go by the previous leaks, the next-generation Black Shark series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Black Shark 4 might offer an FHD+ display with a 90/ 120Hz screen refresh rate. The storage capacity tipped via leaks includes 128GB or 256GB. There is no information on the expandable storage capacity f the Black Shark 4 as of now. The device is speculated to feature 12GB RAM and ship with Android 11 OS.

