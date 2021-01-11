Black Shark 4 Gaming Smartphone Officially Teased; Launch Likely In February 2021 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Black Shark is amongst the few Android gaming smartphone lineups available for the masses. The company's last offering came in the form of the Black Shark 3 series last year. The company has now started working on the successor. The Black Shark 4 has been teased officially by the brand itself. The teaser poster hints at the charging speeds and battery capacity of the next-generation flagship gaming device.

Black Shark 4 Official Teaser Out

The Black Shark 4's official teaser poster shared by the company online suggests an imminent launch. The teaser doesn't reveal the design of the handset. However, it confirms the presence of a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

The poster also highlights 120W superfast charging technology. This is by far the fast the fastest charging speed which is touted by any Android gaming handset. Additionally, the company confirms the handset could be charged in under 15 minutes.

Since the information comes directly from the brand, we can expect the claims to be true. However, the charging speeds would only be confirmed once the tests are performed in real-life scenarios. Unfortunately, the teaser poster doesn't share any more insight into the hardware. The leaks do speculate the presence of the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Considering the previous-generation Black Shark smartphones have been packed with flagship-grade hardware. We can expect the same for the upcoming Black Shark 4 as well. Also, it is currently not clear if the company will launch just single or multiple models in the coming series. The availability of the Black Shark 4 Pro is yet to be confirmed by the brand.

The teaser poster doesn't hint at the arrival details of the Black Shark 4 gaming smartphone. However, some online reports hint that the company could introduce the device in February 2021. If this is true, then the company could drop some more teasers in the coming weeks.

