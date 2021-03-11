Black Shark 4 Series Benchmark Scores Out Ahead Of Launch; SD 888 SoC, 12GB RAM Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

BlackShark has announced the launch of its new flagship gaming smartphone lineup dubbed Black Shark 4. Similar to the previous generation Black Shark 3 series, this lineup os also confirmed to arrive with two different models, i.e. the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. Both variants have been officially teased and a recent leak on Weibo has dropped some major clues on the features of both models. Now, both Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro have been spotted at Geekbench. This suggests the company has started doing the final phase of testing before announcing the devices officially.

Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro Processor Confirmed Via Geekbench

Starting with the vanilla Black Shark 4, the device was spotted at the Geekbench listing with the PRS-A0 model number. The benchmark website suggests the handset will be launched with the Android 11 OS. An octa-core Qualcomm processor with a 1.80GHz clock speed will be packed inside the device.

The motherboard mentioned in the Geekbench database is 'penrose'. The online reports suggest it to be the Snapdragon 865+ processor. The smartphone will ship with 12GB RAM, according to Geekbench. But, the storage capacity hasn't been revealed. The Black Shark 4 has scored 4686 points and 13363 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmark test respectively.

As far as the Black Shark 4 Pro is concerned, the handset has been spotted with the KRS-A0 model number on Geekbench. As per the benchmark website, this variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with a 2.4GHz clock speed and eight cores. The processor will be paired up with Adreno 660 GPU.

This chipset is said to be none other than the Snapdragon 888 processor. This has been tipped by the leaks and the teasers in the past. The Black Shark 4 Pro will also come with a 12GB RAM configuration similar to the vanilla variant. It will also ship with Android 11 OS.

The benchmark scores here are 1140 points in the single-core test and 3754 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The Black Shark 4 Pro has made appearances on some other noted mobile authentication websites such as TENAA and Google Play Console.

The former suggested a 4,500 mAh battery capacity and 120W fast charging support. The TENAA listing also tipped a 6.67-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

