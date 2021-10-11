Black Shark 4S Display, Processor Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch; What To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The upgraded Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro models namely Black Shark 4S and the Black Shark 4S Pro have been tipped to launch soon. The company itself confirmed the launch of the former on October 13 in China via its official Weibo handle. The official teaser had only revealed the design and not the specifications earlier. Now, a new report ahead of the launch has shared some insight into the black Shark 4S' display and other features.

Black Shark 4S Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch

The Black Shark 4S' key features have been revealed via another Weibo post. Both Black 4S and the Black Shark 4S Pro are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The flagship gaming phones are further said to come with UFS and SSD write double acceleration and a dual disk 2.0 design. This is said to deliver improved read and write speeds.

The Black Shark 4S' is also tipped to feature a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display size could be 6.67-inches. It is said to be an "ultra-quick touch response" panel which will additionally offer a professional monitors-level of color accuracy. The display will offer a touch sampling rate of 72Hz and will offer an 8.3-millisecond touch delay response.

The Black Shark 4S's display is also said to bring along a dual-zone screen pressure sensitivity feature for an enhanced gaming experience. Only the gaming features along with the display specs have been revealed as of now. The camera specifications and the battery size are unknown. However, the company is said to club the battery with 12W fast charging technology.

The device is just two days away from the official launch and the company itself is dropping teasers confirming the key features of the handset. We might soon get some more details related to the Black Shark 4S' features ahead of the launch.

It remains to be seen if the company reveals any additional details related to the Black Shark 4 Pro. The upgrades which this model will bring over the standard model are yet to be confirmed. We can't say for sure what would be the primary differences between both the variants just yet.

