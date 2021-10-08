Black Shark 4S Launch Officially Confirmed For October 13; What Can We Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Black Shark is prepping up to launch its new-generation gaming smartphones. The upcoming devices rumoured to be added to the company's product portfolio are the Black Shark 4S and the Black Shark 4S Pro. Both devices are said to bring along some upgrades over their predecessors, i.e, the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro. The company has now confirmed the Black Shark 4's launch next week.

Black Shark 4 Official Launch Confirmed

Black Shark via its official Weibo handle confirmed the launch of Black Shark 4 on October 13. The device will be introduced initially in China. The teaser poster reveals a 3 PM launch time in China (12.30 PM IST). While the teaser poster only mentions the standard Black Shark 4S' launch, the online reports suggest the arrival of the Black Shark 4S Pro as well alongside.

Black Shark hasn't yet revealed the new gaming phone's lineup for the global market. But, we should get some announcements during the official launch in China.

Black Shark 4S Expected Features

The Black Shark 4S' teaser poster shared on Weibo has only revealed the launch and the design. The device can be seen sporting a horizontal camera module with three sensors. The camera specifications are under the wraps, but an identical setup as the standard variant is suggested via leaks.

If that's the case, we will get to see a 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. This Black Shark 4S will likely have the Snapdragon 888 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 870 SC driving the standard Black Shark 4. This is just speculation and is to be taken as a grain of salt.

The rumor mill has also churned out details related to the Black Shark 4S Pro's hardware. The device is said to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. This is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 888 SoC that powers its successor, i.e, the Black Shark 4S Pro.

We might also see a 144Hz display and 12W fast charging support on the new Black Shark 4 series. The upcoming devices will be amongst the top-tier gaming phones in the market. We are waiting to see how strategically the company prices the Black Shark 4S and the Black Shark 4 Pro.

