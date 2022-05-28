Black Shark 5, 5 Pro Launching On June 8; Will The Gaming Flagships Come To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is one of the biggest brands available in India, which also has multiple sub-brands. One of these is Black Shark, which has also released plenty of gaming smartphones in the country. The latest reports state the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro are finally arriving in markets outside China.

Black Shark 5, 5 Pro Features

The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro launched in China back in March. Both phones flaunt a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The display supports 1300 nits of brightness, HDR10+, P3 color gamut, and much more.

As a gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 5 series offers up to a 720Hz touch sampling rate and offers a dual-zone pressure-sensitive display. Both smartphones of the series offer a 4,650 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The brand claims the phone can be fully charged in just 15 minutes. Also, the charger comes with the box, which is a pro point.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 5 draws power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor backed by 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phones run Android 12 out-of-the-box with the JoyUI custom OS on top.

Black Shark 5, 5 Pro In India

Presently, the Black Shark 5 series are available in China since its debut on March 30. Now, the brand has begun teasing the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro in Malaysia where it will first arrive outside China. The new gaming series will launch on June 8 at 7 PM in Malaysia (around 4:30 PM in India).

We can expect the pricing and pre-order details to be revealed on the same. Xiaomi will live-stream the event on the Black Shark Malaysia official website and other social media channels. We can expect the Black Shark 5 series to arrive in India soon after.

As gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 5 series will take on phones from iQOO, Realme, and other brands. The actual pricing of the device might decide how well the upcoming Black Shark 5 series fare in the market.

