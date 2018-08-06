Blackberry aims to garner 10- 12% market share by the end of this year: Report

Optiemus, the company which has the license to sell BlackBerry phones in India, expects to garner a 10-12 percent market share in Rs.25,000- 45,000 smartphone segment by the end of this year.

"We have already introduced three devices in the last two months and the pipeline for new products is robust. We expect to capture 10-12 percent share of the Rs 25,000-45,000 segment," PTI quoted Optiemus Infracom Executive Director Hardip Singh.

He said: "The relevance of a Blackberry is much, much more today than it was 10 years back because today you are doing more than just communicating, especially the youngsters, they use phones for social networking, banking, personal data, photograph."

Meanwhile, the company has recently launched two devices, the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry EvolveX in the Indian market priced at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 34,990 respectively.

Both the smartphones from the house of Blackberry sports full view 18:9 display, Dolby Surround Sound, dual cameras, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and quick wireless charging technology.

Additionally, these come loaded with next-gen security, privacy and convenience features such as facial recognition, encrypted with secure technology, and fast fingerprint unlock functionality.

Blackberry Evolve specification

The Blackberry sports 5.99-inch FHD display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm SDM450 Octa-Core1.8 GHz processor, runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and offers 4GB RAM + 64GB variant which is expandable up to 256GB memory (through micro SD).

Evolve comes with the 13MP+13MP dual rear camera and dual tone LED flash and features 2K video recording.

Blackberry Evolve X specification

The Evolve X is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and comes with wireless charging and a battery.

It sports a 16MP selfie camera and a 12MP+13MP AF dual rear camera with Dual Tone LED Flash and comes with F1.8 + F2.6 Rear Apertures and an F2.0 Front Aperture along with living bokeh mode.

Evolve X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core processor and the Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It has 5.99-inch screen 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Furthermore, BlackBerry Evolve X will be exclusively available on Amazon.in from the end of August 2018 and BlackBerry Evolve will be available from mid of September 2018.

It comes bundled with Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs. 3,950 and ICICI bank credit card offer of 5 percent instant cash back on EMI transactions along with additional launch benefits.