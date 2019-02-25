BlackBerry announces KEY2 Red Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is priced at €779 (Rs 62,789 approx) in the European market and is already up for pre-orders.

A new variant of the BlackBerry KEY2 has been announced for the consumers. TCL communications, the brand selling BlackBerry branded smartphones has introduced the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition. The new Red color edition of the BlackBerry KEY2 had been suggested earlier and now the company has finally taken the wraps off the new color variant of this device.

The new color variant of the BlackBerry KEY2 has a red steel frame with a black keypad. The company seems to have skipped the entire red paint job for this smartphone and the design does look appealing. Also, the red color of the BlackBerry KEY2 Red edition is different than that of the KEY2 LE Atomic Red variant.

BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition specifications and features:

The BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition flaunts a 4.5-inch display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1620 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top. The key highlight of this device the 4-row QWERTY physical backlit keyboard that has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the space bar. The new edition comes with 6GB of RAM and offers an internal storage space of 128GB. Besides, BlackBerry has also introduced some software upgrades to enhance the performance of the smartphone.

The device runs on Snapdragon 660 processor and has a 3,500mAh battery backing it up. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and there is no word on the Android Pie rollout as of now.

As for the pricing, the BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition is priced at €779 (Rs 62,789 approx) in the European market and is already up for pre-orders. Currently, it is unknown as to when this new variant will hit the shelves in the Indian market, however, we will keep you updated on the same.

