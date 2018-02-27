BlackBerry Ghost is likely a bezel-less Android phone coming soon to India

When we hear the name BlackBerry, we might think of a QWERTY keyboard smartphone but that is a thing of the past. The brand is now adopting the new trends and has already unveiled touchscreen smartphones sans its iconic physical keyboard. Now, there seems to be one such device that is in the making and it is said to be dubbed BlackBerry Ghost.

The Twitter-based leakster Evan Blass has tweeted that a new BlackBerry smartphone called Ghost could be released soon for the Indian market. The tweet notes that the Indian telecommunications giant Optiemus that owns the BlackBerry license is involved in making the device. The Delhi-based telecom company bagged the BlackBerry rights last year.

Given that the company is based in India, we can expect the BlackBerry Ghost smartphone to be exclusive to the country but it remains questionable. Having said that the agreement was signed in 2017, this BlackBerry phone in question could be the first one that will be made by Optiemus while the others including the KeyOne were made by TCL.

The tweet is also accompanied by a photo that appears to show the render of the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone. Though this might not the final design, the Ghost appears to be almost bezel-less and resembles the OnePlus 5T to a great extent. For now, we only have the image of the BlackBerry Ghost that points out that it could be a bezel-less and high-end smartphone. We do not have any other information about the same such as its release date, pricing and specifications.

As the screen of the render appears to be turned off, we are not sure about the bezels of the smartphone. However, the tweet notes that the alleged BlackBerry Ghost could be bezel-less. Whether it has slim bezels or not, we are sure that it is an Android smartphone.

WhatsApp live location sharing feature to Android and iOS

If you are not aware, BlackBerry is no more involved in making the BlackBerry phones as the rights were sold to TCL, a Chinese phone maker but these rights are not applicable in countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.