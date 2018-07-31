ENGLISH

BlackBerry KEY2 Available For Sale on Amazon India at Rs. 42,990; Discounts, Offers & More

BlackBerry Key2 is powered by Android OS

    BlackBerry recently launched the BlackBerry Key2, the sort-of a flagship smartphone from the brand in 2018. The smartphone is finally going for sale in India on the 31st of July with an interesting set of offers. Here are the complete details on offers associated with the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone.

    BlackBerry KEY2 Available For Sale on Amazon India at Rs. 42,990

    The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon from the 31st of March with a price tag of Rs 42,990. Unlike most of the smartphones, the BlackBerry Key2 does not have much of an option when it comes to RAM and storage options. The smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    Unlike the most of the smartphone, the BlackBerry Key2 will be available on open sale and will not follow the flash sale model. Also, note that the smartphone is not available in the offline market.

    Launch offers

    • 5% discount (Rs 1,650) on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
    • 10% cashback (Rs 2000) on CITI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions
    • No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserve EMI Card
    • Rs 4,450 cash back in terms of vouchers from Reliance Jio

    Unique features

    • Physical QWERTY style keypad which also doubles as track-pad
    • Fingerprint sensor embedded spacebar button
    • Physical programmable button
    • BlackBerry DTEK security suite

    BlackBerry Key2 Specs-sheet

    The BlackBerry Key2 has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a native resolution of 1080 x 1620 protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    On to the camera front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup like most other smartphones consisting of 12 MP RGB sensor and a 12 MP telephoto sensor with support for bokeh effect and 2x optical zoom. The smartphone also has an 8 MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording capability at 30fps, whereas the main camera can recording 4K video at 30fps.

    The smartphone has dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots and also offers other connectivity features like support for dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

    The smartphone is running on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with minimal customizations backed by a 3360 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability.

    Conclusion

    If you are into QWERTY Keypad and looking for a secure Android smartphone, then the BlackBerry Key2 is the only option. However, at the price of Rs 42,990, there are a plethora of smartphones which offers much better specs with a higher value for money proposition.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
