BlackBerry KEY2 image leaked ahead of its official launch

BlackBerry has confirmed that the company is going to introduce the KEY2 at an event in New York City on June 7. This phone will be the successor of last year's KEYone. There are many leak renders which has surfaced on the web. Thanks to famous leakster Evan Blass aka @eveleaks we have many seen many renders. Now he has posted a new image of the phone which shows a 4.5-inch display with the June 7 date on the screen. The phone is said to arrive with a physical keyboard, dual camera on the back and texture back.

BlackBerry KEY2 (BBF100) rumored specifications

TENAA certification revealed some of the added features on the phone. The BlackBerry Key2 is expected to come with a 4.5-in along with 3:2 aspect ratio display with 433 PPI, and with the resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels, the display sorts a scratch-resistant glass protection which makes the phone scratch proof.

The Key2 is said to be powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone is expected to come equipped with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The phone is also said to feature a 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch.

On the camera part, the smartphone is expected to arrive with a dual camera setup on the back, with the combination of a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, along with a secondary rear camera. However, there is no information on the specs of the secondary camera sensor. On the front, the Key2 is expected to sport an 8-megapixel camera sensor for better selfie and video calling experience.

While talking about the fingerprint scanner, the Key2 is expected to house the biometric sensors on the spacebar of the keyboard like its predecessor.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

Let's see what BlackBerry is going to unveil in the event. The event will kick start at 10AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on June 7, Thursday. The live streaming of the event will be on the company's YouTube channel.

