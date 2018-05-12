BlackBerry KEY2 images surface online again

BlackBerry KEYone was one of the unique smartphones launched in 2017. For some, it remains as their primary device. But, it's about time that the company brings a follow-up to the handset. Now, a new hands-on image has appeared of the alleged device.

The photo was shared in the CrackBerry Forums. As seen in the image, the device retains the same form factor. The most notable changes including matte finish for the keypad. It has a new key whose functionality is currently unknown. Plus, the keys have a larger and flatter in contrast to its precursor.

The same image was also shared on Weibo. In addition, an image captured what's likely clicked by the new phone has the "BlackBerry KEY2" branding at the bottom. Though the company hasn't confirmed the name of the device, KEY2 is probably what the device will be called. Few reports also suggest that the phone will soon see the light of day.

The device was also spotted in the TENNA listing with name BlackBerry Athena. The listed phone doesn't come with the BlackBerry logo on the spacebar, which is a slight change from the original design of BlackBerry KEYOne.

Previously, known tipster Evan Blass tipped that future BlackBerry Android smartphones will have support for wireless charging. The leak also suggests that the company will also launch a Samsung DeX-like phone-to-PC solution.

The device is said to be under development at Optiemus Infracom, one of BlackBerry's product partners that holds the rights to manufacture products with BlackBerry's branding in the sub-continent including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The gadget seems to shaped like company's signature style, featuring a single port that will power it, designed to used as a pad, with wireless charging capabilities being the most logical explanation for the device.

Given BlackBerry's focus on the enterprise segment and the fact that it designs the best-in-class security solutions for mobile devices for business clients, a phone-to-PC solution sounds like something the company would fancy. Though the company doesn't manufacture smartphones itself anymore, it does contribute to the process to help grow its ecosystem. Few of company's upcoming smartphones are doing rounds of the rumor mill for quite some time now. The devices have already made several appearances including Geekbench, configuration files, and even in European device registration database.