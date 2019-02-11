BlackBerry Key2 new Red color variant launch expected soon

BlackBerry, the Canadian smartphone brand had a slow pace in the year 2018 in terms of smartphone launches. We have seen only a handful of Blackberry branded smartphones back in 2018 with the BlackBerry Key2 LE being its most recent release. The BlackBerry Key2 LE is a downgraded version of the company's premium BlackBerry Key2 smartphone and was announced during the IFA 2018. Now, the company seems to be working on a new smartphone which it will bring this year for the masses. The upcoming smartphone is basically a new color variant of the company's premium offering the BlackBerry Key2.

The upcoming variant of the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone will be launched in a Red color option. The company is said to unveil the smartphone for the European markets first and is expected to hit the shelves sometime soon. The Red color variant of the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is said to be similar to the "Atomic Red" color of the BlackBerry Key 2 LE smartphone with a red frame and keyboard. The upcoming red color variant of the BlackBerry Key2 will come with the same set of hardware and software as the standard variant. Currently, the exact date and time for the launch of BlackBerry Key2 red variant are unknown, however, it is tipped to make its way to markets soon.

BlackBerry Key2 specifications and features:

The BlackBerry Key 2 was announced back in July 2018 and the key highlight of this device is its 4-row QWERTY physical backlit keyboard with a fingerprint scanner that is integrated into the spacebar. The flagship smartphone flaunts a compact 4.5-inch IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 1620 pixels. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top for protection against scratches and accidental falls.

For optics, the smartphone uses a dual-lens rear camera setup which houses one 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 12MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture. The front camera on the device is an 8MP lens that captures selfies and is used for video calling. The camera features include a video recording support of 2160@30fps, 4K video recording, HDR mode and more.

At its core, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset powering the smartphone which is combined with Adreno 512 GPU to render some high-end graphics. The processor is further clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB. Rounding off the specifications is a 3,500mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

Source