BlackBerry KEY2 up for pre-orders in Canada, set to launch on July 6

While the BlackBerry KEYone seems to be surprise consumers by its launch, the BlackBerry KEY2 appears to be next smartphone by the company. There are many customers who have commented on social media saying that device is going to be the next BlackBerry phone built by TCL with TLC. The phone will be featuring a Snapdragon 600 series chip.

The company has unveiled the smartphone earlier this month, but there was no announcement for the release date of the phone. But, now BlackBerry Mobile has revealed that the KEY2 will be launching in Canada on July 6. The smartphone will be available in the Black version from Canadian carriers Bell, Rogers, SaskTel and Telus. The price range of the KEY2 will be between $95 and $100 Canadian Dollars with a two-year contract. The Pre-orders of the smartphone will be starting from June 21 at Rogers.

BlackBerry KEY2 is priced at $649 (approx. Rs. 43,700) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space as well. Given the storage and RAM capacities and its pricing, the BlackBerry smartphone with a Snapdragon 660 SoC will face rivalry from premium mid-range flagships such as OnePlus 6 using the Snapdragon 845 SoC and priced relatively lower.

BlackBerry KEY2 bestows a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The smartphone has a physical keyboard and three capacitive touch buttons as on the KEYone.

As mentioned above, there are two variants and both support expandable storage up to 256GB through a microSD card. The device has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the space bar. It gets the power from a 3500mAh battery and supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. The device retains the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture. This camera module can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. There is an 8MP selfie camera with display flash and support for 1080p video recording.

Though the BlackBerry KEY2 is expected to arrive in India soon, it is yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

