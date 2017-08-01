BlackBerry KEYone launched at Rs. 39,990; sale debuts on August 8

As expected, BlackBerry KEYone has been launched in India today at a price of Rs. 39,990. The company released the smartphone at an event in New Delhi. This pricing goes in line with the rumored pricing.

Notably, the KEYone will be the last smartphone to be designed and developed in-house by BlackBerry. The smartphone comes with the classic physical QWERTY keypad with the iconic design. Also, this smartphone carries the credits for being the first dual SIM smartphone from BlackBerry to be launched in India.

BlackBerry KEYone design The KEYone features a metallic frame and a soft textured rear panel that offers easier grip. The device flaunts a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into the space bar of the QWERTY keyboard. Classic QWERTY keypad Also, it is a smart keypad with each key programmed to launch the most used apps or contacts. The QWERTY keypad also doubles as a touchpad and lets users slide across in order to navigate between the webpages and the homescreens. There is a capacitive pad and around 52 custom shortcuts in the keyboard. Display and hardware specs The BlackBerry KEYone adorns a 4.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS LCD display with 3:2 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. A 3505mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with Quick Charge 3.0. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has connectivity features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Camera The BlackBerry KEYone boasts of a 12MP main camera with EIS, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual tone LED flash. It uses a Sony IMX378 sensor that is similar to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The selfie snapper is an 8MP module with an 84-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. Price and availability Priced at Rs. 39,990, the BlackBerry KEYone will be going on sale starting August 8 exclusively via Amazon. Also, the company will launch a Limited Edition Black variant of the smartphone in the country.