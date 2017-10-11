BlackBerry Motion with 4,000mAh battery is now open for pre-orders

TCL had launched its new Android-based smartphone BlackBerry Motion on October 9. Just a day after the launch, pre-orders for the smartphone has started.

As it was announced at the launch, UAE is the first country where the BlackBerry Motion is up for pre-order. Carrier Axiom Telecom has the smartphone listed on its website for AED 1,699, which is approximately Rs. 30, 100). However, the shipment of the device will begin on October 22, which is about a couple of weeks from now. There is still no concrete information available on the phone's global availability.

Talking about the BlackBerry Motion, it is the first BlackBerry smartphone to come without the signature QWERTY keyboard. It has a 5.5-inch Premium Anti-Scratch touchscreen display with a FHD 1080p resolution. The device boasts of the IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the BlackBerry Motion is driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of default storage space.

On the optics front, the handset features a 12MP main camera at its rear with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, there lies an 8MP selfie camera.

The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 4,000mAh with fast charging support. It is claimed that this battery can be charged from zero to 50% in just 40 minutes and give up to two days of backup under moderate usage.

As for the software side of things, the BlackBerry Motion comes pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The company has promised to update the smartphone to Android 8.0 Oreo next year.

Additionally, the device has a feature called Locker Mode and Convenience Key.

