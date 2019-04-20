Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 officially launched for Rs 48,572 News oi-Vivek Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 offers 128 GB of internal storage

Blackberry has launched a new iteration of the iconic Blackberry Key 2 in red accent, which is being called as the Blackberry Red Edition Key 2. Here is everything you need to know about the Blackberry Red Edition Key 2.

Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 price and availability

As of 20th of April 2019, the availability of the Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 is limited to the US. The base variant of the smartphone offers 128 GB of internal storage, and the device retails for $699.99 for the unlocked version.

Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 features and specifications

The smartphone is built like a tank using 7000 series aluminium with a textured back panel. The Red Edition is the first iteration of the Blackberry Key 2 with a whopping 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080 x 1620p) resolution display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC power the smartphone, which is the same chipset that also powers the Redmi Note 7, which retails in India for Rs 9,999.

The Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.8 aperture. For selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone beholds an 8 MP selfie camera on the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A 3500 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack to use audio peripherals. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android UI.

At $699.99 or Rs 48572.31, the Blackberry Red Edition Key 2 is definitely not the best or the technically advanced smartphone that one can buy. Instead, it serves as a statement and looks a lot different from most of the modern smartphones with the all-display front. Go for the styling and not for the specs sheet.

