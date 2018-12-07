BLU Vivo XL4 launched, offers premium features at an affordable price

BLU Products, an American smartphone manufacturer which is known for designing affordable pocket-friendly smartphones has released its new product for the masses. The new smartphone introduced by the company is BLU Vivo XL4 smartphone. The BLU Vivo XL4 is one of the latest smartphones in the market that offers some of the premium features at a budget-friendly price tag.

Let's have a look at the specification and features of BLU Vivo XL4 smartphone:

Like we mentioned earlier, the BLU Vivo XL4 comes with some impressive set of specifications at its price tag. Starting with the display, the Vivo XL4 flaunts a big 6.2-inch display which has an HD+ resolution. The display sports a big notch on top which houses the selfie camera of the device. The display has a maximum screen-to-body ratio of 80 percent and offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The imaging capabilities of the Vivo XL4 include a dual-lens rear camera module that comprises of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor which will be used to capture depth sensing. There is a 13MP camera at the front which is used to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls. The front camera also comes with a flash to capture selfies in low-light situations. The front camera comes with Facemoji feature which allows the users to create a cartoonish image of them and share on their social media profiles.

At its core, the BLU Vivo XL4 uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor that is clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset onboard is clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Thankfully, you do get an option to expand the native storage of the device with the help of an external microSD card. As of now, it is not clear up to how much you can expand the memory of the device. The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output.

For added protection, the device supports a fingerprint scanner. The device is backed by a big 4,000mAh battery unit which comes with fast charge support. The battery is encased within metal back cover. As far as the pricing is concerned, the BLU Vivo XL4 carries a price tag of $150 (Rs 10,586 roughly), however, it is currently being offered for $130 (Rs 9,174 approx) only for a limited period of time. It is not immediately clear as to when the device will make its way to the Indian market, but, we will keep you updated on the same.

